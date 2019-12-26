Solar eclipse 2019: How to watch December 26 'ring of fire' eclipse online

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time and cautioned that it will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of Sun's image on a white board by telescope, it said.

The December 26 solar eclipse will also be livestreamed on YouTube by several channels. Among them are Tharulowa Digital and Slooh.com, they will provides a livestream of visuals captured by telescopes around the world.

Tharulowa Digital livestream visuals shot from Sri Lanka, while Slooh.com will be livestream visuals shot from the Middle East and Singapore.

Here you can watch livestreaming of the December 26 solar eclipse: