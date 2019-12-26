Last Solar Eclipse of 2019: All you need to know

Parts of India will be able to witness the annular solar eclipse today, on December 26. According to the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, this annular eclipse happens once in 140 years. It is also going to be the last Solar eclipse of the decade.

The eclipse will be visible in parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Due to the eclipse, the Sun will appear like a ring around the Moon, as the moon will move between the Sun and the Earth.

The eclipse will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam, reported The Hindu.

When to watch the eclipse?

The complete eclipse will last for about three hours and twelve minutes.

The eclipse will appear as a full circle at 9.24 a.m when the Moon will completely be in front of the Sun. The partial eclipse will start around 8.05 a.m when the Moon will start inching in front of the Sun.

By 9.27 the maximum eclipse will have ended and the only by 11.05 a.m the eclipse will be completely ended.

Where to watch the eclipse?

The eclipse will be visible in some parts of India and other countries.

Where to watch the eclipse?

According to a release from M.P.Birla Planetarium, Kolkata, the eclipse will be clearly visible in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannyakumari, Madurai, Mysore, Nagpur and Pune.