Stunning Pictures: Partial lunar eclipse graces the sky for few hours

India on early Wednesday witnessed a partial lunar eclipse (ardh chandra grahan as it is called in Hindi) for few hours.

The partial lunar eclipse, which is said to be the last of 2019, started at around 1.31 am and will be ending before dawn on Wednesday. The eclipse gradually grew and was at its peak at 3 am and it exactly seemed as if a chunk of the Moon has been bitten off. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow. This occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two.

Here are pictures of Lunar Eclipse from India and around the World.