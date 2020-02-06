'Mughal Raj may not far away': BJP's Tejasvi Surya on anti-CAA protestors

Pointing to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, "Unless the majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away." Surya also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving crucial issues which had been pending for several decades.

He added that the CAA was aimed at resolving the issues originating from Partition days and added, "The new India cannot be built without healing the wounds of the past." Surya said that CAA will give citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanistan and is not for taking away anyone's citizenship. Under the leadership of Modi, Surya said, several issues of the past have seen closure. These include abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple, Bodo issue and abolition of Triple Talaq.