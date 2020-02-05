Meet Modi fan Gunja Kapoor - the woman detained after wearing a burqa to Shaheen Bagh, filming protesters

On Wednesday, a burqa-clad woman was detained from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area after anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters caught her asking "too many questions". Some of the protesters also alleged that she was filming them at the agitation site.
Amid agitation from the crowd, she was taken away by the police. She was was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained.
"Questioning of political analyst Gunja Kapoor is underway. She wore a 'burqa' and went to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh," the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by ANI.
Gunja was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a senior police official said.
Kapoor was later extricated from the protest site by the police.
The woman, identified as Gunja Kapoor, is an YouTuber.
According to her Twitter bio, she is the curator of a channel called 'Right Narrative'. On YouTube, the channel describes itself as being "an online initiative that aims to communicate facts & policy interventions backed by data & credible readings".
Gunja is followed by several thousand people on Twitter, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She posts frequently on social media and on Twitter, several of her recent posts have been critical of the Kejriwal-led Delhi govt when it comes to the Shaheen Bagh protests.
She is a writer for several news websites, including The Print and Daily O, amongst others.
She is also an Associate Fellow at the Pahle India Foundation, a not for profit policy think tank.
There have been several instances of protests and subsequent violence in recent times. In the lead up to the Delhi polls, the Shaheen Bagh protests have become a topic of debate for the different political parties.
However, while similar incidents in recent times have ended in violence, Wednesday's events unfolded somewhat differently. Videos that surfaced on social media showed the Gunja being shielded by women protesters.
Many on Twitter contrasted this against a recent Amit Shah rally in the Babarpur Assembly constituency in Delhi, where a youth was thrashed by others at the venue. He was among a small group who had raised slogans against against the CAA and demanded the rollback of the Act.
Shah, who was present at that time, directed his security to take the youth to safety.
One Twitter user expressed hope that Gunja was fine, adding that it looked like "the women of #ShaheenBagh are shielding you".
Another juxtaposed the two incidents to say that "the difference is stark".
Naturally, there were also many who claimed that Gunja was "practically lynched".
Many also asked what the Shaheen Bagh protesters were "trying to hide" and wondered it that was why Gunja had been stopped from filming.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
(With inputs from agencies)
