Meet Modi fan Gunja Kapoor - the woman detained after wearing a burqa to Shaheen Bagh, filming protesters

On Wednesday, a burqa-clad woman was detained from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area after anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters caught her asking "too many questions". Some of the protesters also alleged that she was filming them at the agitation site.

Amid agitation from the crowd, she was taken away by the police. She was was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained.

"Questioning of political analyst Gunja Kapoor is underway. She wore a 'burqa' and went to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh," the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by ANI.