Modi govt writes to WhatsApp CEO to withdraw proposed changes to privacy policy

Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has written to Will Cathcart, Global CEO of WhatsApp to withdraw the proposed changes to the Privacy Policy of the Facebook-owned messaging application for Indian users.

The CEO has been asked to furnish responses to the government's query regarding the privacy, data transfer and sharing policies, sources said today.

The Ministry raised concerns of information security of the users as the new policy of WhatsApp proposes to share the metadata of users' chat with Business accounts with other Facebook companies. It would create a honeypot of information about users with Facebook group which can create security risks and vulnerabilities for the users.