'No accounts will be deleted on Feb 8...': Amid furore over new privacy policy, WhatsApp delays plans

Days after issuing a clarification, WhatsApp appears to have put off the implementation of a new policy. According to an update on the company's blog, the date to accept the new terms and conditions was now being moved back. As such, the company's initial warning - that users who didn't comply with the new terms by February 8 would have their accounts deleted - has been retracted.

"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," the blog post explains.