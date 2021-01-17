'Tum humare status me kaise aaye': Twitter reacts after WhatsApp sets status to explain its privacy features

Day after WhatsApp decided to delay the rollout of its new policy update to May 15, the social media giant set its WhatsApp status to explain its privacy features.
The status which was visible to WhatsApp users dealt with the uproar over new privacy policy. The four staus posts read - 'We are committed to your privacy’, ‘WhatsApp can’t see your shared location’, ‘WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they’re end to encrypted’ and ‘WhatsApp doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook’.
Twitter, after the status update by WhatsApp, was flooded with memes and reactions. While several people asked why are they seeing the posts on their status, without its contact not being saved with them.
Check out the other reactions here:
WhatsApp has decided to delay the rollout of its new policy update to May 15 after massive criticism from users globally, including India, over concerns that data was being shared with its parent company Facebook.
The move assumes significance for users in India given that the country is among the biggest markets for WhatsApp with over 400 million users.
In a blog post, WhatsApp said it is moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms.
"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We'll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," it said in the blog post.
A raging debate ensued after WhatsApp said it will update its terms of service and privacy policy around how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products. Concerned about the privacy of their data, many users have thronged to rival messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram that have seen millions of downloads in the past few days.
"We've heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There's been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts," WhatsApp said.
