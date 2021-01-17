'Tum humare status me kaise aaye': Twitter reacts after WhatsApp sets status to explain its privacy features

Day after WhatsApp decided to delay the rollout of its new policy update to May 15, the social media giant set its WhatsApp status to explain its privacy features.

The status which was visible to WhatsApp users dealt with the uproar over new privacy policy. The four staus posts read - 'We are committed to your privacy’, ‘WhatsApp can’t see your shared location’, ‘WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they’re end to encrypted’ and ‘WhatsApp doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook’.

Twitter, after the status update by WhatsApp, was flooded with memes and reactions. While several people asked why are they seeing the posts on their status, without its contact not being saved with them.

Check out the other reactions here: