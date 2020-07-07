Mobile services are our 'lifeline', not a 'luxury'

Telecom is now the new lifeline of any country's economy and lives of people. It is a fact no institution in the world can afford to ignore it, and during the last 100 days, telecom services have demonstrated its importance as an 'Essential Service.'

It is not just high and mighty, who were served by the telecom services, but the poor and daily bread earner too survived during the various phases of lockdown, because of telecom operation.

"Lockdown demolished my earnings, and we didn't have money even for food weekly money transfer by a relative on my neighbour's mobile phone, which I used to collect from him," says Riazzudin, Daily Wager(Age 41).

A similar story was narrated by Vakil Mian, a skilled mason, who depended on his mobile to stay put in the city. "Everyone was leaving Delhi, but I decided to stay though I had no money and had only my jhuggi (hutment) to live. But my relatives and friends used to speak with me many times during the day. They also transferred money through the mobile phone," said Vakil Mian.

Other medical services along with COVID-19 were under stress, due to the initial four lockdowns initiated for social distancing by the government. "But, patients were able to remain in touch with doctors through telemedicine by audio and video consultation to seek advice and manage most common diseases while sitting in the safety of their homes," says Dr Digvijay Singh, Director of Noble Eye Care, Gurugram and President of Young Ophthalmologists society of India. He also advised many of his elderly patients using his mobile phone.

Telemedicine using mobile phone proved critical for COVID patients. Quick communication of reports between the doctors and administration was detrimental in managing the difficult situation that the country and world had not witnessed for centuries.