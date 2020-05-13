Online OPD for non-corona patients

The online OPD is a joint venture of the health departments of the Central and state governments and will be available from 9.30am to 1.30pm on weekdays, remaining closed on Sundays. The timings of the OPD will be extended in the future.

Online e-Sanjivani OPD service has been launched to resolve difficulties faced by citizens in getting health check-ups and counselling due to the closure of private clinics in some places, amid the pandemic. The e-service, which was started on an experimental basis in the state, has been fully launched now.

For this, patients should visit the website www.esanjeevaniopd.in and seek expert advice, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed. Through this OPD, a patient from across the state can consult with medical officials using a computer, laptop or mobile.

These discussions can be done through live videoconferencing or even with text messages.

How to use the service:

1) Register and get a 'token': For this, you can register with your mobile number. An OTP will be sent to this registered mobile number and the patient will have to fill a registration form and request a token.

Patients with papers and medical reports related to the ailment in question can upload these on the Sanjivani OPD site. They will then obtain a patient identification number and token number through an SMS.

2) Logging in: The patient will be notified via SMS to log in. Using the identification number provided, the patient can do so.

3) Waiting Room: Shortly after entering the waiting room, the 'Call Now' button will be activated. Video calls can then be made.

4) Doctor on Screen: The patient can see the doctor on their screen. An e-prescription will be received immediately after the consultation.