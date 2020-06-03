CBSE resumes Student Tele-Counseling Services with special segments for COVID-19

Indore

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) resumed Student Tele-Counseling Services for the fourth time in a row this year citing upcoming pending Class X and XII exams. Further, new segments have been added to the counseling services including self-care and daily protocols of COVID-19. The pending board exams will be held from July 1 to 15.

“Along with this, it has also been decided to resume the free of cost tele-counseling service for students from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, 7-days a week,” Rama Sharma, CBSE Head (Media & Public Relations) announced. The counseling service will be available for students till July 15, as notified.

“The widespread COVID-19 has severely impacted our lives and systems across the world. It has prompted the board to provide help for the mental well-being of students and parents amidst cancellation of exams, disruption of regular schooling and compulsory lockdown,” CBSE said. The notice further added that it will be for the fourth time this year that CBSE will be providing the counseling facility.

“CBSE Psychological helpline will have two features: IVRS (Interactive Voice Response Service) and live counseling which will be available on toll-free number 1800-11-8004,” board notified.

While general queries will be answered by tele operators, 73 counselors and principals will be available for rendering live psychological counseling across the nation. “Although the board will not hold exams in foreign schools, 21 volunteer principals and counselors will however remain available for students residing outside India at Sultanate Of Oman, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Nepal, Kuwait and USA,” CBSE said.

The board will continue to provide the IVRS facility as it has the inherent advantages of accessing pre-recorded information anytime, anywhere and even multiple times. Further, students/parents can get information regarding board exams including tips for better preparation, managing exam anxiety and time, contact details of CBSE offices and FAQ’s.

New Segment on IVRS in Times of COVID-19 :

· Important FAQs for students on Exams during COVID-19

· Useful tips for students & parents for exam centers during COVID-19

· COVID-19 Daily Protocol

· Self-care during COVID-19

· Learning from Home amid the pandemic