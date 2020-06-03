Cyclone makes landfall near Alibag, will pass through Mumbai-Thane in the next 3 hours

Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibaug on the Maharashtra coast and the "process" will be completed by about 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The landfall process started at around 12.30 pm.It made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

Here are the visuals of cyclone Nisarga from Alibaug for you: