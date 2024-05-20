 Ambassador Of The Republic Of Chile In India Visits CBI HQ In Delhi, Discusses Strengthening Law Enforcement Cooperation
The Chilean delegation visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI, it was deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation.

Mumbai: H.E. Mr Juan Angulo Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Chile in India visited CBI Headquarters, New Delhi today i.e, on 20th May, 2024. He was accompanied by Mr Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, Police Attache PDI (Policía De Investigaciones De Chile), Chile. During the visit, he held discussions with Mr. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI. He acknowledged the close cooperation between CBI and PDI, especially in areas of combating technology enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes. He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and thanked CBI for arranging events in the past with PDI, Chile, for exchange of expertise on forensics and combating organized crime.

The Chilean delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI. It was deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation. H.E. Mr Juan Angulo Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Chile in India while interacting with senior officers of CBI, thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance cooperation. It was discussed to explore conducting workshops to build capacity in combating technology enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics. Mr. Praveen Sood thanked the Ambassador of Chile for his visit. Both sides agreed to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement cooperation.

