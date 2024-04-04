 Mumbai: Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters

Mumbai: Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters

Valdecy Urquiza while interacting with senior officers of CBI thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance cooperation.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters |

Mumbai: A high level Delegation led by Valdecy Urquiza, Director of International Cooperation, Brazilian Federal Police (Polícia Federal) visited CBI Headquarters, New Delhi on 03rd April, 2024. Valdecy Urquiza is also Vice President (Americas) on the INTERPOL Executive Committee. During the visit, he held discussions with Mr. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between Brazil and India in combating transnational crime. The meeting involved exchange of insights in addressing a wide range of criminal activities. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in combating crime, sharing criminal intelligence, sharing best practices, providing mutual legal assistance and improving cooperation via INTERPOL channels. The Brazilian delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI.

Valdecy Urquiza while interacting with senior officers of CBI thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance cooperation. Praveen Sood welcomed Valdecy Urquiza and thanked him for his visit.

Both agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives to deepen cooperation between the CBI and the Brazilian Federal Police (Polícia Federal).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters

Mumbai: Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters

Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam Lists Out '5 Power Centres' Within Congress After Being Expelled From Party

Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam Lists Out '5 Power Centres' Within Congress After Being Expelled From Party

Mumbai News: IIT-B Gives Nod To VJTI's Advice On Merging Barfiwala Flyover With Andheri's Gokhale...

Mumbai News: IIT-B Gives Nod To VJTI's Advice On Merging Barfiwala Flyover With Andheri's Gokhale...

MahaRERA Issues Registration Numbers To 4,332 Of 5,471 New Project Applications In Financial Year...

MahaRERA Issues Registration Numbers To 4,332 Of 5,471 New Project Applications In Financial Year...

Palghar: Mason Arrested 29 Years After Killing His Peer

Palghar: Mason Arrested 29 Years After Killing His Peer