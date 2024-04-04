Mumbai: Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters

Director Of Brazilian Federal Police (Policia Federal) Visits CBI Headquarters |

Mumbai: A high level Delegation led by Valdecy Urquiza, Director of International Cooperation, Brazilian Federal Police (Polícia Federal) visited CBI Headquarters, New Delhi on 03rd April, 2024. Valdecy Urquiza is also Vice President (Americas) on the INTERPOL Executive Committee. During the visit, he held discussions with Mr. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between Brazil and India in combating transnational crime. The meeting involved exchange of insights in addressing a wide range of criminal activities. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in combating crime, sharing criminal intelligence, sharing best practices, providing mutual legal assistance and improving cooperation via INTERPOL channels. The Brazilian delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI.

Valdecy Urquiza while interacting with senior officers of CBI thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance cooperation. Praveen Sood welcomed Valdecy Urquiza and thanked him for his visit.

Both agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives to deepen cooperation between the CBI and the Brazilian Federal Police (Polícia Federal).