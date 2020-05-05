MHA issues SOP for movement of Indians stranded abroad amid Lockdown 3.0

After Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announced that Air India Group will operate 64 flights to 12 countries to bring back over 14,000 stranded Indians in 7 days from May 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad.

"Many Indian nationals who had travelled to varoius countries before the lockdown on various purposes such as employment, studies/internships, tourism, business etc. are stranded abroad. Due to their prolonged stay abroad, they are facing distress and are desirous of returing to India urgently," said the Ministry.

Here are the Standard Operating Protocols for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad:

1. Such persons will register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by MEA.

2. They will travel to India by non scheduled commercial flights to be arranged by Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA); and, naval ships to be arranged by Department of Military Affairs (DMA). Only those crew and staff, who are tested COVID-19 negative, will be allowed to operate these flights/ ships.

3. Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/ labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visas, persons with medical emergency/ pregnant women/ elderly, those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students.