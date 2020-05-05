Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry explains why there's sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, 3,900 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, 195 people have died and 1,020 people have recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. However, the Ministry clarified that the sudden spurt in the number of cases is because some states have not been reporting the cases in a timely manner.

"The number of new cases and deaths reported during the last 24 hours has been the highest so far, in any day; timely reporting and management of cases is very crucial, we found gaps in some states, these have been addressed after due persuasion," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

Aggarwal also stated that the lockdown enforced due to the pandemic has yielded positive results. The doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. Also, the recovery rate is 27.41 per cent.

Apart from taking care of the COVID-19 patients, the Joint Secretary also said that it is important to also provide non-COVID health services in all government and private facilities. "We also need to ensure that people continue to receive non-COVID19 healthcare services at both government and private facilities. Services for critically ill patients should also run smoothly," he said. The Ministry has already issued guidelines for providing non-COVID essential health services, he added.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 patients in India rose to 46,433, out of which 32,138 are under active medical supervision and 1,568 have succumbed to the virus so far.