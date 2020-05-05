Philanthropy amid pandemic: Wipro to set up 450 bed COVID-19 Hospital in Pune

The Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra Government to set up a 450-bed intermediary care COVID-19 hospital in its information technology campus in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The 450-bed hospital will be ready by the month end and will be equipped to treat moderate cases. The hospital will have 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility. This will be an independent, isolated COVID-19 dedicated complex; it will also include 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff.

Wipro will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture, and equipment besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalize the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, this humanitarian contribution by Wipro will further strengthen our medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic.

‘’We are fully committed to supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and we must all work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact. We stand firmly with the Government of Maharashtra in its battle against COVID-19,’’ said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.

The Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, together have contributed Rs 1,125 crore to tackle the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation are also carrying out COVID-19 related humanitarian and healthcare relief work in Maharashtra across Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad-Waluj, Amalner, Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli. The relief work has so far touched over 34 lakh beneficiaries across India.