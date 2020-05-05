From Rs 12,000 to Rs 1 lakh: Stranded Indians have to shell out to get home?

The special flight services by Air India to help bring back Indians stranded abroad in the US or UK will begin from May 7 and will cost Rs 1 lakh and 50,000 respectively.

Meanwhile the fare for Singapore to Delhi/Mumbai and Singapore to Bengaluru will be Rs 20,000 and 18,000 respectively.

Aviation minister HS Puri on Tuesday said that the fares are fairly lower than the cost of operating these special flight services.

He also added that Indians who are green card holders, stuck in India due to suspension of lights can also opt in to fly out via these special flight services by paying for it.

"People like them who are willing to pay can fly out on these flights," he said.

According to Prasar Bharati News Service, 14,800 Indians to be brought back via 64 flights in the 1st week: May 7 to 13.