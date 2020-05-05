Coronavirus in India: MHA lays down guidelines for workplaces

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has on Tuesday laid down guidelines for the workplaces which has become operational amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA, said that workplaces must ensure thermal screening and face masks, sanitizers and handwash in ample quantity. The work-shifts and lunch hours should be such that maximum social distancing is ensured. Workplaces and company transport must also ensure social distancing, said Srivastava. She added that the employees must be registered on Aarogya Setu mobile application.

The MHA also issued guidelines to be followed at weddings and funerals. "To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons," said Srivastava.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 3,900 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, 195 people have died and 1,020 people have recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. However, the Ministry clarified that the sudden spurt in the number of cases is because some states have not been reporting the cases in a timely manner.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry stated that the lockdown enforced due to the pandemic has yielded positive results. The doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. Also, the recovery rate is 27.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 patients in India rose to 46,433, out of which 32,138 are under active medical supervision and 1,568 have succumbed to the virus so far.