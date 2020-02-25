Meeting with Amit Shah was positive, all parties will take steps to restore peace: Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi violence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital.

"Meeting with HM Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace," he told reporters after the meeting.

"The police are doing their bit and HM has assured that whatever force is needed, will be provided," Kejriwal said.