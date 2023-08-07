Manipur Violence: SC Sets Up Panel Of 3 Former Women HC Judges; Ex-Maha Police Chief Dattatray Padsalgikar To Monitor Probe

Manipur violence | PTI

As Manipur sank deeper into ethnic violence, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation to them besides asking former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases.

Observing that its effort is to restore people's faith in the rule of law in the strife-torn state, the top court also decided to monitor the overall situation there.

The court said the three-member panel will be submitting reports to it directly.

Read Also Over 900 Additional Security Personnel Deployed As Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur

Committee to be headed by former J&K HC Chief Justice

A bench chaired by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the committee will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Asha Menon, an ex-judge of the Delhi High Court.

Cognizant of reports about the border state descending deeper into chaos, with more and more people getting killed and arson and mayhem prevailing, the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, which had termed as "deeply disturbing" the video of women being paraded naked, said it will appoint a committee of three former high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of those affected.

"We will appoint a committee of three former high court judges," the bench said and announced a panel of three former women judges.

Committee to look into following issues

It said the committee of judges will be looking at issues including relief, remedial measures, rehabilitation, compensation and also restoration of homes and places of worship.

The bench said the committee of judges will visit the relief camps and assess the conditions there.

On the investigation of cases, the court said 11 FIRs will be transferred to the CBI.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)