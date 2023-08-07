Manipur Violence: Effigies Of PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Burnt By Meitei Protestors In Imphal; Video Surfaces

Manipur Violence: Effigies Of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Burnt By Meitei Protestors In Imphal; Video Surfaces |

Manipur: A video has surfaced on the internet showing a group of people, alleged to be Meitei protestors were seen mocking and burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The video is claimed to be from Imphal. However, the exact time and place of the video is not confirmed by any verified source.

Video Shows Mob Burning Modi-Shah's Effigy

The video was posted on 'X' (Earlier known as Twitter) by a user named Ninglun Hanghal, who claims to be a local journalist. In the video, one can see a group of people erecting the effigies of Modi and Shah on a road in broad daylight.

One of them can be seen with a stick in his hand hitting the effigies and also slapping them. Later, the group can be seen pouring kerosene and then burning the effigies with repeated sloganeering in agitation.

Video Emerges After Recent Clashes In Bishnupur

Three people were killed in fresh incidents of violence which were reported in Manipur's Bishnupur district on August 4. The deceased were identified as the people from the Meitei community in the Kwakta area. Additionally, several houses belonging to the Kuki community were set on fire during the clash.

The Bishnupur Police disclosed that the violence occurred when some individuals crossed the buffer zone and opened fire on the Meitei community in their areas. The buffer zone guarded by central forces was established more than 2 km ahead of the Kwakta area to prevent further escalation of violence. The Manipur Police and armed forces were then deployed to the affected areas to maintain law and order.

Earlier on the same day, a mob broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and ‘Ghatak’ series of assault rifles, and more than 19,000 bullets, officials said. The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

