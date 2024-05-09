EC Orders Re-polling In Mahisagar After Booth Capturing Incident Involving BJP Leader's Son

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Mahisagar: The Election Commission has mandated re-polling at Parthampur village in the Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar, within the Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. This decision comes in the wake of a disturbing incident of booth capturing involving Vijay Bhabhor, the son of BJP leader Jasvantsinh Bhabhor. The incident came to light after a video shot by Vijay Bhabhor himself went viral on various social media platforms, leading to swift action by the Mahisagar police.

The video, which sparked outrage and raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process, depicted Vijay Bhabhor inside the polling booth at Parthampur village, asserting, "Only BJP rules, and this EVM is my father’s property." The brazenness of the act, coupled with the blatant disregard for electoral norms, prompted immediate action from the authorities.

Instances of bogus voting

Upon investigation, the district election officer (DEO) of Mahisagar district confirmed instances of bogus voting at the Parthampur polling booth, orchestrated at the behest of Vijay Bhabhor. The report submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) outlined the details of the booth capturing incident, highlighting its occurrence in the final minutes of polling at approximately 5:49 pm.

Consequently, notices were issued to all personnel present at the polling booth, including polling officers, demanding explanations for their role in the incident. The presiding officer was specifically summoned to provide a reply within a day, raising questions about the lack of immediate reporting to superior officers regarding the breach of electoral protocol.

The gravity of the situation was further compounded by Vijay Bhabhor's brazen act of live-streaming the entire incident on his social media platform, Instagram. This blatant display of electoral malpractice, coupled with allegations of bogus voting in favor of the BJP candidate, has ignited widespread condemnation and demands for stringent action against those involved.

As the investigation unfolds and re-polling is scheduled, all eyes will be on Mahisagar to witness how authorities address this egregious violation of electoral norms and restore public trust in the democratic process. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges inherent in conducting elections and the collective responsibility to safeguard the foundations of democracy against any form of subversion or manipulation.