 Delhi Shocker: Man's Body Found In Godown Of Thread With Throat Slit Open; 1 Accused Nabbed
IANSUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

New Delhi: A man has been killed by a group of individuals in Delhi, police said on Monday, adding that they have nabbed one accused. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the other two suspects.

The deceased is identified as Satender, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar.

Police Alerted About The Situation

Sharing details, police said that on Sunday at 11:42 p.m., information about an unconscious person in Kaushik Puri was received at Krishna Nagar police station, following which, a police team rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, one person was found dead in a godown of thread. He had a sharp cut on the neck.

“The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have conducted the inspection of the area and have gathered relevant evidence,” said a senior police official.

“During the investigation, one person, namely Brijesh, has been apprehended while search for two other suspects is going on. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” the official added.

