Bengaluru Weather Update: Temperatures Drop, IMD Predicts Rainfall To Continue Till May 23 | | Unsplash

Bengaluru: The rainfall spree is expected to continue in the city of Bengaluru maintaining pleasant form of the weather for a week. The city woke up to cloudy skies and moderate temperature at 27°C. The Indian Meteorological Department said, "Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at many places in Bengaluru". As per IMD, Bengaluru is expected to witness maximum temperature of 29.3°C and a minimum temperature of 22.2°C.

Observations for state of Karnataka

As per Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka on May 19. Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.2o C in the plains of the State.

BENGALURU LOCAL WEATHER REPORT | IMD

Rainwall is expected to continue till May 23. IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts. Heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar districts. Heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Mandya, Ramanagara, Davangere districts. Heavy rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over Uttara Kannada district. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at many places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapura, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kolar, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts."

KARNATAKA: DISTRICT WISE OBSERVATION FOR MAY 20 | IMD

IMD said, "Advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area and some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea. Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area and some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea today, the 19th May, 2024. The cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood persists and now seen between1.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. A trough runs from above cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra to south Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The north-south trough from Marathwada to cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu across Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level has merged with above trough. The trough from south Chhattisgarh to South Interior Karnataka across Telangana & Rayalaseema at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked."