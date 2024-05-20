 Chhattishgarh Shocker: Young Minors In Love Found Hanging From Tree In Balrampur; Probe Underway
Chhattishgarh Shocker: Young Minors In Love Found Hanging From Tree In Balrampur; Probe Underway

A shepherd on Sunday evening spotted them hanging from the tree on the outskirts of Dhandhapur village in Rajpur area and informed villagers who then alerted the police.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): A boy and a girl, both teenagers who were in a relationship, have been found hanging from a tree at a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

Prima facie, the circumstantial evidence suggests the duo committed suicide by hanging themselves, they said.

Police Alerted About The Tragedy

A shepherd on Sunday evening spotted them hanging from the tree on the outskirts of Dhandhapur village in Rajpur area and informed villagers who then alerted the police, an official here said.

The boy was 17 years old, and the girl aged 15 was a Class 10 student, he said.

As per preliminary information, the boy, a resident of Baghima village in the district, was staying at his relative's place in Dhandhapur. He was in love with the girl from the same village, the official said.

It seemed to be a case of suicide and the exact reason for it was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

No suicide note was found so far, he said, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem and an investigation was underway into the incident.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

