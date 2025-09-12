 'Tariffs On Indian Goods Imposed Out Of Fear Of Stronger India': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
In his speech at the 7th foundation day of Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Samiti Sarovar, Bhagwat described these tariffs as a result of a self-centered mindset, even when no immediate connection between the countries is apparent. He reiterated that showing compassion and overcoming fear is crucial to eliminating enemies.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | ANI

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that tariffs on Indian goods have been imposed out of fear of a stronger India while giving a call for a shift from a self-centered approach to that of "belongingness" to solve global problems.

Bhagwat also urged for compassion and understanding of one's true self, suggesting that overcoming fear would lead to a world without enemies. He asserted that nations could overcome fear through brotherhood and peace.

“Nations impose tariffs out of apprehension that India's progress could diminish their own global standing. In the world, people fear that if India grows, their place will be diminished, so they impose tariffs,” claimed Bhagwat with an apparent reference to US' recent "reciprocal tariffs" on Indian goods citing India's oil imports from Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

These measures have included up to 50 per cent tariffs on select Indian exports and services.

He pointed out that India has not initiated any aggressive action, yet faces these barriers.

"We did nothing, but they are luring the one who did it, thinking that if they stay with them, pressure will be created on India,” he said. He observed that unless people understand their true selves, both individuals and nations will continue to face issues.

He said the world is striving to find solutions due to an incomplete vision, which he believes a shift in attitude can help to resolve.

“It is impossible for them to find the way because of their only me approach,” he remarked. Bhagwat said the world needs a solution, adding that India could lead by example, positioning itself as a "friend" rather than a domineering "guru" to the world.

