'What Has Mohan Bhagwat Done For Nation-Building': Congress Questions PM Modi’s Praise For RSS Chief

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, calling him a lifelong contributor to societal transformation, the Congress party expressed strong disagreement with the former and also accused him of distorting the history.

Congress leaders questioned Mohan Bhagwat as well as RSS’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building, suggesting that the praise was more political than factual.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said, “What could be a bigger irony? There are documented instances of the RSS holding meetings with British officials. The same organisation that opposed the Quit India Movement in 1942, that refused to adopt the Constitution in spirit, and that didn’t hoist the national flag at its office—PM Modi is now glorifying. What exactly was Bhagwat’s role in the freedom struggle? This is just buttering on his birthday.”

Congress MP Tariq Anwar also reacted and said, “The RSS’s role in India’s freedom movement is at best controversial and at worst complicit with the British. They were never part of Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle. PM Modi is wrong, but he is also helpless—after all, he comes from the RSS fold himself.”

Adding to the criticism, Congress MP Manoj Kumar questioned the selective activism of the RSS.

“When PM Modi’s mother was allegedly insulted, RSS workers hit the streets and called for a Bihar Bandh. But where are these protests when Dalit women are assaulted? Why this selective outrage? Everyone knows the RSS is controlling the government. What happened with former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. It’s clear now whatever the RSS wants, the government follows. It’s time we move beyond caste and religion and focus on real development," he told IANS.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his wishes to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, recognising his contributions, leadership, and personal qualities.

Taking to social media platform 'X', PM Modi said: "Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity."

He added, "On the special occasion of his 75th birthday, penned a few thoughts on Mohan Ji and his inspiring personality. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of Maa Bharti."

In a detailed blog post, PM Modi reflected on Bhagwat's early journey in the RSS, his influence on national movements, and his leadership style.

"Mohan Bhagwat Ji has always been a strong voter of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.

He began by marking the significance of the date, September 11 and said, "This day evokes two contrasting remembrances. The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic Chicago address... The second is the gruesome 9/11 attacks, when this very principle came under attack thanks to the menace of terrorism and radicalism."

He added that the date also marks the birthday of "a personality who, inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity."

"For lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is respectfully referred to as Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak... Yes, I am referring to Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, whose 75th birthday is, incidentally, falling in the same year when the RSS marks its centenary."

Reflecting on his personal association, PM Modi said, "My association with Mohan Ji's family has been very deep. I have had the good fortune of working closely with Mohan Ji's father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat Ji."

He recalled Madhukarrao’s role in nation-building and his influence on Mohan Bhagwat’s upbringing: "Such was Madhukarrao Ji’s passion towards nation-building that it groomed his son, Mohanrao, to work towards India’s regeneration. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao prepared another Parasmani in Mohanrao."

Discussing the role of a ‘Pracharak’, PM Modi clarified common misconceptions: "Upon hearing the word ‘Pracharak’, one may mistakenly think it refers to someone who is simply doing Prachar or campaigning... But those familiar with the working of the RSS understand that the Pracharak tradition is at the core of the organisation’s work."

He added that Bhagwat’s early years as a Pracharak coincided with a difficult period in India’s history: "This was the time the draconian Emergency was imposed... Mohan Ji and countless RSS Swayamsevaks worked extensively in rural and backward areas of Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha."

Highlighting Bhagwat's journey through various key roles in the RSS, PM Modi noted: "Bhagwat Ji held various positions in the RSS. He performed each and every one of those duties with great dexterity."

He recalled Bhagwat’s role as Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramukh during the 1990s, his deep grassroots engagement in Bihar, his elevation as Sarkaryawah in 2000, and his current leadership as Sarsanghchalak since 2009.

"Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organizational responsibility... Mohan Ji has also brought to it his own strength, intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, all of which is inspired by the principle of Nation First," the PM said.

He further talked about Bhagwat's leadership style, PM Modi emphasised two key qualities: "If I can think of two attributes Mohan Ji has held close to his heart and imbibed in his work style, they are continuity and adaptation."

