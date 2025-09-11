Telangana Civic Apathy: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Falls Into Manhole Near Hyderabad; Dramatic Video Surfaces (Screengrab) | X

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of civic apathy surfaced from Telangana, where a six-year-old schoolgirl fell into a manhole in Yakutpura near Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident, which took place at 8 am on Thursday, was captured on CCTV installed in the area, and its video surfaced online.

The girl was on her way to school when the incident took place in Rein Bazar. In the video, it could be seen that the girl was walking with her mother. However, she did not realise that the manhole was uncovered.

Video Of The Incident:

#Hyderabad: @HMWSSBOnline are you waiting for school children to fall into drains?



Yakutpura is the worst assembly constituency in terms of civic development.



A 6 YO girl who was on her way to school fell into an open manhole in Yakutpura. The girl accidentally stepped into… pic.twitter.com/cyQc8P2Kgp — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) September 11, 2025

Immediately after the girl fell into he manhole, her mother immediately rushed to rescue her. Locals also swiftly acted and pulled the girl out. According to reports, the girl sustained minor injuries.

Locals blamed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the negligence. The GHMC issued a clarification on the incident. The civic body said a team of Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) had opened the manhole cover for cleaning on Wednesday and left the site without fixing the cover, reported Telangana Today.

Both the GHMC and HYDRAA are at loggerheads over the incident. Responding to the GHMC's charges, HYDRAA denied any negligence on its part.

Woman Runs Over By Lorry After Her Scooty Skidded Due To Pothole:

Earlier on Tuesday, a 44-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in Karnataka's Mangaluru. The incident took place on the National Highway 66 in the Kulur area of the city at around 8:30 am . The deceased has been identified as Madhavi. According to reports, the accident took place due to a pothole. The woman's scooty reportedly skidded on the pothole. It caused her to fall on the road. The lorry coming from behind ran over her.