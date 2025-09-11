 Gujarat Sends Special Relief Train With 400 Tonnes Of Aid, ₹10 Crore Support To Punjab, Chhattisgarh
IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat has extended a helping hand to flood-affected Punjab and Chhattisgarh, dispatching a special relief train carrying food, medicines, and essential supplies. | X @PTI_News

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has extended a helping hand to flood-affected Punjab and Chhattisgarh, dispatching a special relief train carrying food, medicines, and essential supplies, while also releasing financial assistance for both states.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the train from Gandhinagar railway station, reaffirming the state's tradition of standing by those in distress beyond its borders.

The train, comprising 22 wagons, carried over 400 tonnes of food grains including flour, rice, onions, potatoes, edible oil, sugar, and milk powder. Alongside, 70 tonnes of medicines, 10,000 tarpaulins, 10,000 mosquito nets, and 10,000 bedsheets were also sent to address urgent needs of flood survivors in Punjab.

The consignment was coordinated under the Relief Commissioner's office with contributions from the Food and Civil Supplies, Agriculture, and Health departments.

In addition to material aid, Gujarat has sent cheques of Rs 5 crore each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Punjab and Chhattisgarh for flood relief operations.

Around 8,000 relief kits, comprising daily essentials, were also included in the consignment for affected families in Chhattisgarh.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Rushikesh Patel said the move reflects the Chief Minister's resolve to strengthen Gujarat's ethos of humanitarian response in times of natural calamities. "From food grains to clothing, every necessity has been considered in this relief consignment," he said.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gandhinagar Mayor Meenaben Patel, MLA Rita Patel, and senior state and railway officials joined the Chief Minister during the flag-off ceremony.

CM Patel is also scheduled to review relief operations in rain-hit Banaskantha district in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Relief Fund and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and distributing mini kits for livestock.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

