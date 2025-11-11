Delhi-NCR Pollution: GRAP Stage III Curbs Imposed As AQI Crosses 425, Construction And BS-IV Vehicles Banned | ANI

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday, November 11, enforced stricter anti-pollution measures across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 425.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Air Quality Declines to ‘Severe’ Level

According to the CAQM, Delhi’s AQI climbed from 362 (very poor) on Monday to 425 (severe) on Tuesday morning. The Commission attributed this sudden deterioration to stagnant weather conditions, including calm winds and a stable atmosphere, which prevented pollutants from dispersing.

Experts said that a combination of vehicular emissions, crop residue burning, and unfavourable meteorological conditions is typically responsible for such spikes in pollution during the winter months.

What Stage III Curbs Mean

With the implementation of GRAP Stage III, several restrictions have come into immediate effect. Non-essential construction and demolition activities have been halted across Delhi-NCR, including the closure of all stone crushers and mining operations.

Vehicular restrictions have also been tightened. The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers is now prohibited in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts. However, vehicles driven by persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule.

Educational institutions have been advised to switch to hybrid learning, allowing classes up to Grade 5 to operate online where possible to limit children’s exposure to hazardous air.

What GRAP Stages Represent

GRAP categorises air quality into four escalating stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450). Stage III measures will remain in place until a consistent improvement in air quality is recorded.

Red Fort Blast Leaves 12 Dead

Meanwhile, a powerful explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday evening killed twelve people and injured several others. The blast took place at around 6:52 pm, when a slow-moving vehicle exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station. Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, "Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."