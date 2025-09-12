Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, September 12, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery September 12, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery held on September 12, 2025:

1st Prize (₹1,00,00,000)

97L 78496

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

78496 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹9,000)

45877 41005 16246 11789 40748

60446 67792 95008 40789 63651

3rd Prize (₹450)

5046 9580 2080 4739 2879 5160 1055 2713 9304 4356

4th Prize (₹250)

1062 7337 9638 9308 5544 8085 1278 2286 3786 9083

5th Prize (₹120)

5556 8559 4560 2437 9018 0740 1546 1895 0932 2727 0849 1142 9829 4647 9311 2117 7580 6663 2554 0867 2003 3785 1284 8726 5460 3550 1831 8744 2169 2257 0281 9284 8351 5654 5902 8941 1280 1763 0672 8392 0628 4046 4232 9065 7629 5228 1561 6055 2149 6015 1328 5782 3403 5381 6020 4873 2410 8931 7021 6950 6966 4848 1314 2642 1574 9354 0153 4187 8735 5009 9295 1497 7308 7809 9492 6198 0815 9913 5614 1357 2028 2052 2102 2615 5449 1491 2472 5642 14735166 5833 3079 9313 1490 0918 4576 8259 2383 6435 7551

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.