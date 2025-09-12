 Bihar Congress Orders Probe Into AI-Generated Video Mocking PM Modi & His Late Mother
Bihar Congress Orders Probe Into AI-Generated Video Mocking PM Modi & His Late Mother

Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said that an inquiry had been ordered to find out the person who gave the idea of the video, who created the video and who uploaded it on social media.

Dheeraj Kumar
Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
PM Modi with his mother | X/@ANI |

Patna: Bihar Congress on Friday ordered an internal inquiry after a controversial AI-generated video mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Hiraben Modi, surfaced on social media.

Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said that an inquiry had been ordered to find out the person who gave the idea of the video, who created the video and who uploaded it on social media.

“The video was created and uploaded on social media without the approval of the Bihar Congress leadership,” he remarked. The video has also been deleted from social media, he added.

Earlier, Kerala Congress had apologised and also deleted a ‘bidi-Bihar’ social media post over GST cut on beedi,

The video, which carried the Hindi caption, “‘Ma’ appears in Sahab’s dreams. Watch the interesting dialogue,” showed a Modi lookalike preparing for bed, remarking, “I’m done with today’s ‘vote chori,’ let’s get a good night’s sleep now.”

In the dream sequence, a character resembling his mother scolds him for misusing her name in politics, asking, “How far are you willing to fall when it comes to politics?”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture, anywhere that you see disrespect. It is the duty of a parent to educate their child. She is only educating her child and if the child thinks that it is disrespectful towards him, it is his headache, not mine, not yours."

"Mr Modi cannot do ‘touch-me-not’ politics. He is in politics, and he needs to take everything, even a sense of humour of the opposition properly. In fact, there is no humour in it, there is naseehat (advice) in this,” Khera added.

Reacting sharply to the video, BJP commented on ‘X’, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s late mother was abused from the Congress-RJD platform first. Now, a video of their mother is being made to insult her. Have some shame, Congress people, how much lower will you stoop?”

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said, “Congress has crossed the limits of depravity. Congress is now misusing AI technology to insult the late mother of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This is proof of mental bankruptcy and the degenerated thinking of the Congress. This is an insult to every mother figure in the country. Modi ji's mother is no longer in this world, but Congress has stooped so low that for them, no values or traditions hold any meaning. But remember, the land of Bihar never forgives those who insult a mother.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed, “The video exposes a deplorable mindset. Leave aside the Prime Minister’s mother. A man from a poor village background becoming Prime Minister may be against Western culture, but here he has been insulted throughout his life — once branded a merchant of death, and now subjected to the lowest depths of abuse.”

