Bihar News: Lalu Steps In As Congress Demands Bigger Slice Of Seat-Sharing Pie

ANI

Patna: There was unmistakably a remarkable bonhomie between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD`s Tejashwi Yadav during the recently-concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra, giving a hope that constituents of the INDIA bloc will seal the seat sharing deal without much hullabaloo.

But on the contrary, days after the Yatra when allies of the INDIA bloc huddled together to discuss the seat sharing deal, sparks started flying between them. Most importantly between two major allies of the alliance, RJD and Congress. Congress's new-found confidence and assertiveness is attributed to the perceived success of Voter Adhikar Yatra, which drew huge crowds at various places.

But RJD chief Lalu Prasad is not very much impressed by the manner Congress has started shifting gears after the Yatra. Although he dabbles into the party affairs less due to his health issues, he takes a lead from the front when a situation warrants his intervention. After Congress’s tough posturing on seat sharing, he has now asked the grand old party to give names of its probable candidates who will be fielded by it in the election. Congress is reportedly demanding at least 70 seats – the number of seats it had contested in the 2020 Assembly polls. Congress could, however, win only 19 seats.

“What is more disturbing about Congress adopting a hard stand is not about the number of seats it is demanding as it will eventually compromise on it, but on its insistence on contesting those 20-25 seats, which are considered as RJD's pocket boroughs,” remarked a leader of INDIA bloc on the condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, INDIA bloc in Bihar will have altogether eight parties this election. Muksh Sahani`s Vikassheel Insaan Party, which was part of the NDA in the last assembly election is now a constituent of the INDIA bloc, as he is demanding the post of deputy chief minister if the INDIA bloc forms the next government in Bihar. Former union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras’s Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are also expected to join the alliance. The INDIA bloc in Bihar comprises of RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), VIP, CPI and CPI (M) presently.