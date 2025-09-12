Haryana CM Nayab Saini Inaugurates Hisar–Jaipur Flight - VIDEO

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday inaugurated flight services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, to Jaipur.

The ceremony was conducted virtually from Chandigarh.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister highlighted that while Haryana has traditionally been an agriculture-driven state, it is now making its mark in civil aviation by enhancing air connectivity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He recalled that civil aviation development has been a government priority since 2014. Earlier this year, on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated flights from Hisar to Ayodhya, and also laid the foundation for the airport’s second terminal on the same day. On June 9, 2025, flight services between Hisar-Chandigarh-Hisar were launched, and soon services to Ahmedabad and Jammu will also begin, he informed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saini said that Hisar airport has been equipped with modern technology and facilities with the support of the Airports Authority of India, emerging as a key hub for regional connectivity.

A system has been installed, reducing the minimum visibility required for flight operations from 5,000 meters to 2,800 meters, a remarkable technological achievement, he said and added that this will ensure smoother flight operations even in adverse weather conditions. An Instrument Landing System is also being installed, allowing aircraft to land safely during nighttime, said Nayab Singh Saini.

Read Also Every Flood Victim To Get Relief Within 45 Days: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, into a fully modern, international-standard airport. Plans afoot include the development of new terminal buildings, a modern ATC tower, cargo complex, fire and rescue center, administrative facilities, parking, and other amenities, he said.

Saini added that in the coming years, Hisar is being developed as an alternative to Delhi Airport. This expansion will bring substantial benefits to common citizens, small traders, and other stakeholders through enhanced airport facilities and new flight operations.