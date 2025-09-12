Every Flood Victim To Get Relief Within 45 Days: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government will ensure compensation to all the flood victims across the state within 45 days.

Underlining the importance of compensation reaching as quickly as possible, he said that he has ordered a special “Girdawari” (crop damage assessment) to start from September 13 (Saturday) and the entire process will be completed within 45 days.

He said that in the villages where the entire crop has been destroyed, this process will be completed in just one month, and cheques will be given earlier.

He said that those people whose entire house has collapsed will receive Rs 1,20,000, and those with partial damage will get Rs 40,000.

Mann said that so far, 55 deaths have been confirmed, out of which cheques have been issued to 42 families adding that in this hour of crisis the state government stands with people.

TO TAKE UP ISSUE WITH CENTRE

The chief minister said that the state government will flag the issue with the government of India to declare Punjab as Severe Natural Disaster-affected state so that the state will receive extra funds to cover the loss. He said that electricity supply has been restored and work on repair of roads and other infrastructure projects is going on.

He also said that the state government will take up the issue of relaxing the norms to cover the house loss immediately with the government of India. He also asked the officers to organise medical camps in every village and conduct fogging, adding that private doctors should also be roped in for the philanthropic cause of serving the masses.

Mann, who was accompanied by revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and chief secretary K A P Sinha, also said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which came to power in 2022, has Rs 1,582 crore as disaster relief fund. Sinha held that the amount of Rs 12,000 crore, which the Centre claimed was in the state disaster relief fund (SDRF) was only entries in the accounts having three components – Centre’s share, state share and interest.