Manipur Violence: ITLF Leaders To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah Amid Fresh Clashes

Manipur: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that he has arranged a meetinf between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF). The ethnic group has agreed for talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7 or 8, as per reports from The Hindu. Zoramthanga said that the meeting is being held on the request of Home Minister Amit Shah for direct talks with the Kuki-Zo tribal leaders of Manipur. Home Minister Amit Shah insisted for talks after news of fresh violence in came out from Manipur.

The state has been reeling under violence for the past three months. The Home Ministry deployed around ten additional companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Manipur after incidents of fresh violence were reported.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Defence Ministry have deployed around 40,000 security personnel in the region after the violence broke out since May 3. On August 6, in fresh case of arson around 15 houses were burnt down to ashes in Manipur.

The security forces have so far recovered around 1,200 looted arms and over 14,000 different types of ammunition from across the state, said Manipur Police. There were reports that over 4,000 different types of arms and lakhs of ammunition were looted from the police stations by attackers and militants since the violence broke out in the region on May 3.

