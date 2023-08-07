Manipur Violence: District-Level SITs To Probe In Riot-Hit Areas, Says AG R Venkataramani To SC

Manipur Violence | PTI

Manipur: The hearing of fresh batch of pleas on the ongoing ethnic clashes began in the Supreme Court on Monday. On the last hearing, a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had slammed the police investigation as tardy. However, today Attorney General for India R Venkataramani appearing for the government clarified before the apex court that the government is handling the situation in Manipur at a very mature level.

District-Level SITs To Investigate Clashes

AG R Venkataramani stated that there will be SITs comprising senior police officials for six violence-hit districts. "The SP-led SITs will look into ethnic clashes/offences and there will be SIT which will have a women-only police officers' team for crimes against women," he said.

"DIG and DGP will supervise these investigations, AG before court. AG tells Supreme Court that today the position is very tense and any externally directed investigation doesn't inspire confidence," he added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

