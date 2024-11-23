Manipur: Imphal West Sees Silent Sit-In Protest Condemning Brutal Killing Of Innocent Children & Woman From Jiribam

Students of College of Agriculture, Iroisemba, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, held a sit-in protest today in the College campus. Around 450 students participated in the demonstration, condemning the brutal killing of three children and three women at Jiribam, Manipur. | @CauImphal

Guwahati: A silent sit-in protest was staged today at Keishampat in Imphal West, organised by Taragi Cheisu, a group comprising senior citizens and several other organisations. The protest was held to condemn the brutal killing of innocent children and a woman from the Jiribam district.

Retired Police Officer Thanjam Brojen On The Protest

Retired police officer Thangjam Brojen, speaking at the protest, emphasised that merely deploying more companies of central forces would not address the ongoing issues. He highlighted that the effectiveness of the forces would depend on their strategic utilisation.

Brojen expressed concern over the shrinking moral and ethical space and the disappearance of legitimate state institutions. He appealed to those in authority to reassert state control and contain the violence as soon as possible.

On Deployment Of Additional Central Forces

In response to media queries about the deployment of additional central forces, Brojen questioned the absence of a clear strategic plan for their use. He noted the lack of coherent strategies to contain the violence.

Commenting on the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six identified police stations, Brojen pointed out that AFSPA was already in effect in various parts of the state, yet the ongoing crisis remained unresolved. He suggested that with proper policies and programmes, the conflict could be addressed without reimposing AFSPA.

Manipur Govt Extends Suspension Of Mobile Internet Services

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet services for two days in several districts of the state, according to an order.

Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.

“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi for another two days in public interests," the order issued by the home department said.

Internet services were suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of bodies of three women and three children.

The Manipur government had lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. Further, in an effort to bolster security across Manipur, authorities have announced the deployment of 90 additional security forces, supplementing the earlier presence of 198 companies in the state.

A significant portion of these reinforcements has already reached Imphal and is being strategically deployed to safeguard citizens, vulnerable areas, and critical infrastructure. The decision was made during a high-level security review meeting held today, attended by representatives from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, local police, and DGP.

The meeting assessed the security situation in Imphal and all districts, identifying key areas of concern and developing a robust strategy for addressing them.

With the arrival of additional companies, security forces are being redistributed to cover high-risk zones and sensitive points across the state.

2 People Arrested For Being Involved In Vandalism

On the other hand, two more persons were arrested in Manipur for allegedly being involved in vandalism and arson at the residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, police said on Saturday. With these arrests, the number of people apprehended for arson at the residences of MLAs reached 34.

Police also said that they are examining inputs and looking for additional suspects in various localities of Imphal Valley for arson incidents on November 16.

An investigation into the incidents of vandalism and arson at the residences of legislators is underway, the officer said.