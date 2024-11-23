Manipur Violence: Security Reinforced Amid Rising Tensions In State; 258 Killed

ANI

Guwahati: The ongoing violence in Manipur has tragically claimed 258 lives since May 3, 2023, as reported by the state's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Singh announced that the state would receive approximately 90 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), supplementing the 198 companies already stationed in Manipur.

At a press conference held after a security review meeting, Singh detailed the death toll, noting the inclusion of militant casualties.

The reinforced security aim aims to curb the unrest and restore a fragile semblance of order.

Efforts to address the violence have led to the arrest of 32 individuals linked to the vandalism and torching of ministerial and MLA properties.

Additionally, around 3,000 looted weapons have been successfully recovered, marking a significant step amid the turmoil.

Addressing the media during a press conference held at the conference hall of Secretariat South Block, Security adviser, Kuldiep Singh said SoP has been formulated for the deployment of forces, coordination, functioning and distribution of forces in fringes and vulnerable areas and national highways to ensure security.

Kuldeep said that the district coordination cell and joint coordination control room to be formed.

He also informed that the last rite of nine people was conducted at Jiribam today.

In a major development, bodies of the three women and three children, who were killed in the violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur, were handed over to their families on Friday amidst heavy security arrangements at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam.

Considering the volatile situation, Manipur Police had awaited the process of handing over the bodies to the bereaved families. However, on Friday, Assam Police officials, including Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, Additional SP Headquarters Subrata Sen, in the presence of Manipur Police officials, including Thomas, the Additional SP of Jiribam district, escorted the handing over of the bodies to the families at the SMCH, wherein the postmortem process of the bodies was conducted. After receiving the bodies, the family members of the deceased victims began the journey en route to Jiribam district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, sources informed that family members of the victims have expressed satisfaction over the government's decision to involve the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigating the matter that sparked such widespread violence.

Three more bodies, including one killed and two burnt in the incident of violence on November 12 and of another person killed in a police encounter, were also handed over to respective families.

Grief struck, and people assembled in numbers at the SMCH to offer their last respects to the deceased persons. It is also learnt that as the trucks loaded with coffins of the bodies pass by en route to Jiribam, people at various places on the roadside will offer their respects.

On the other hand in an effort to bolster security across Manipur, authorities have announced the deployment of 90 additional companies of security forces, supplementing the earlier presence of 198 companies in the state.

A significant portion of these reinforcements have already reached Imphal and are being strategically deployed to safeguard citizens, vulnerable areas, and critical infrastructure.

The decision was made during a high-level security review meeting held today, attended by representatives from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, local police, and DGP.

The meeting assessed the security situation in Imphal and all districts, identifying key areas of concern and developing a robust strategy for addressing them.

With the arrival of additional companies, security forces are being redistributed to cover high-risk zones and sensitive points across the state.

Plans are underway to ensure full coverage within a few days, focusing on protecting lives and property. District Coordination Cells and Joint Control Rooms will be established in each district for streamlined communication and rapid response to incidents.