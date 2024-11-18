NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions

NIA Takes Over Investigation of Gadchiroli Murder Case Involving Suspected Maoist Activity | File Image

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed responsibility for investigating three key cases linked to recent violence in Manipur, resulting in loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order.

The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating over recent months in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.

About The Cases

These cases include a gun battle between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki militants that took place in the Jiribam area of Manipur. At least 10 Kuki militants were killed in the exchange of fire.

A separate case involving the kidnapping of six people has been handed over to the NIA. Shortly after the abduction of six people in Jiribam, their bodies were discovered. The NIA has registered a separate case regarding this incident.

Ministry Of Home Affairs Issues Directive

In response to the growing instability, the MHA had issued the directive, transferring these three cases from Manipur Police to the NIA which will now lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the violence and its broader impact on peace and security in Manipur.

On November 16, the MHA, in a statement, had informed that "important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation."

The MHA's statement came as the security scenario in Manipur remained fragile for the past few days as armed miscreants from both communities (Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Meitei) in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order.

Following recent violence, all the security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace, and strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

MHA had requested the public to maintain peace, and not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in Manipur.

To handle the resurgence of violence, the MHA is taking significant steps, including deploying an additional 2,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. More CAPF companies will be dispatched if necessary, sources indicated.

Taking cognisance of the recent security situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the security situation in Manipur. He will chair another high-level meeting today.

