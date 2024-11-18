Manipur: National People's Party Withdraws Support From N Biren Singh-Led Govt Amid Escalating Ethnic Violence

NPP (National People's Party) withdraws its support to the N. Biren Singh-led Government in Manipur with immediate effect. | ANI

Guwahati: The Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPFP) has withdrawn its support from Manipur’s BIP-led government, citing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister N, Biren Singh’s handling of the state’s spiraling ethnic violence. However, the BJP retains a comfortable majority in the Assembly, securing its position despite the political turbulence.

In a strongly worded letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, Sangma condemned the government's inability to restore normalcy amid ongoing violence, which has left communities shattered. “The situation has spiralled out of control, with innocent lives lost and communities suffering,” the letter read. With the withdrawal of its seven MLASs, the NPP has laid bare growing cracks within the coalition.

NPP (National People's Party) withdraws its support to the N. Biren Singh-led Government in Manipur with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/iJ8VpPxWD2 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

Turmoil Deepens

The turmoil in Manipur deepened over the weekend with the discovery of two more Meitei bodies floating in Assam's Barak River. The victims, including a woman and a headless minor, are suspected to be among six individuals abducted last week from Jiribam. Their deaths have ignited widespread protests in the valley regions, with mobs targeting political leaders’ residences. Over 13 lawmakers” homes, including those of BJP and opposition leaders, were either vandalised or torched by angry demonstrators. Among the targeted properties were the residences of a state minister and nine BJP legislators, signalling public outrage against the government’s perceived inaction.

Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh Calls For Immediate Central Intervention

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh called for immediate central intervention, criticising both the state and central governments for their failure to uphold constitutional governance. Addressing the media, Singh said, "The violence we are witnessing, even against women and infants, is unprecedented and condemnable. It underscores a collapse of governance at all levels." Singh warned of drastic steps, including mass resignations by legislators, if the government fails to act. "What purpose does it serve for us to remain in the Assembly if the cries of our people go unheard?" he questioned.

Amid escalating tensions, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has urged the Home Ministry to extend the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) across all valley districts while withdrawing it from the relatively stable hill regions. The tribal body accused armed militants of fuelling unrest and criticised the selective enforcement of security measures. COTUs statement also highlighted the widespread looting of state armouries in Imphal, leading to illegal possession of firearms by civilians. Despite the alarming situation, security forces reportedly lack the authority to act decisively, further deepening the crisis.

Statewide Curfew Imposed

In response to the unrest, authorities have arrested 23 individuals involved in attacks on political figures' homes. A statewide curfew has been imposed, and internet services remain suspended to prevent the spread of further violence. Security forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles, are conducting flag marches and search operations to restore order. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured the public that the BJP-led government is committed to addressing the crisis, while Chief Minister Biren Singh remains under scrutiny for his leadership during the turmoil.