 Manipur Violence: 23 Arrested, 8 Injured Due To Arson; Internet Cut & Curfew Imposed In Imphal
Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Imphal: Violence in Manipur escalated dramatically on Saturday as mobs ransacked and torched the residences of multiple MLAs, prompting the arrest of 23 individuals by the Manipur Police. The unrest followed the discovery of six bodies, including an eight-month-old child, in the Barak River in Jiribam. The victims had reportedly been kidnapped earlier in the week during violent clashes that resulted in the deaths of 10 armed Kuki militants in a gunfight with security forces.

The Manipur Police stated in a post on X that eight individuals sustained injuries during efforts to disperse the mobs. Among those arrested were suspects found with a .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones. The arrests were made across Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts.

Curfew Imposed In Imphal

In response to the escalating violence, authorities imposed a total curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East, alongside a 48-hour suspension of internet services to curb the unrest. "Curfew has been immediately enforced, and internet services are suspended for two days. Security personnel are deployed to restore order," stated the Manipur Police.

The homes of several ministers, including Health Minister Sapam Ranjan, Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Singh, and Housing Development Minister Y Khemchand, were targeted. BJP MLA RK Imo, son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, also faced attacks on his residence. These developments come a day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s private residence in Imphal was stormed by an angry mob.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address the ongoing crisis. "After more than a year of division and suffering, Indians hoped for reconciliation and solutions. I urge the PM to visit Manipur and work toward restoring peace," Gandhi stated.

The northeastern state has been plagued by inter-communal clashes since May last year, fueled by disputes over government grants and quotas in jobs and education. Over 250 people have lost their lives, and approximately 60,000 have been displaced. The Central Government has deployed additional security forces and vowed firm action to quell the violence, but tensions remain high in the region.

