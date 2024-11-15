 Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 02:48 AM IST
article-image
Manipur Violence: AFSPA reimposed in six police stations amid ongoing insurgent activities | Representational Image

Guwahati, November 14: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1956 (AFSPA) in the jurisdiction of six police stations across Manipur issued today.

The six police stations affected are Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong, and Moirang, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry.

The MHA justified the decision, stating that the designation of these areas as “disturbed areas” was essential for “well-coordinated operations by security forces to maintain the security situation and contain the activities of insurgent groups”.

The “disturbed areas” status will remain in effect for a period of six months, after which the MHA will reassess the situation and may extend the measure periodically if deemed necessary.

The notice, which was issued on Wednesday, is effective from October 1, 2024. The MHA’s notification cited the ongoing volatility in the region, pointing to violence along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi-Imphal West, and Jiribam districts.

The review of the situation noted the active participation of insurgent groups in these violent acts. This move comes in response to the ongoing security challenges in the state, where insurgent groups have been actively engaging in violent activities.

On November 11, a fierce gunbattle erupted in Jakurador, a village in the Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district, where security forces led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed ten militants.

The militants, who were heavily armed, launched a multi-front attack, during which one CRPF jawan sustained serious injuries.

