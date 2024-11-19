Mallikarjun Kharge Will Send Letter To President Droupadi Murmu Regarding Current Situation In Manipur: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that the Party's President Mallikarjun Kharge will be writing a letter to President Droupadi Murmu in some time regarding the tense situation in Manipur.

Congress leaders including Manipur party Chief K Meghachandra Singh, Manipur Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, and Jairam Ramesh met Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence today.

Statement Of Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Jairam Ramesh said, "Today we had a meeting with our Congress President. In some time, the Congress President will send a letter to the President regarding the current situation. When the Parliament session begins, there will be a meeting of India Bloc and we will see what action we can take collectively."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "We came to know that last night, CM called a meeting in Imphal last night, he had called all NDA MLAs to the meeting. Only 26 NDA MLAs were there at the meeting, 18 were not there. So, there… pic.twitter.com/ExFJsAQL2j — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

"The NPP has withdrawn its support. The PM will not go to Manipur. The situation there is very delicate. Violence can flare up at any time. We feel the pain of Manipur. We want the PM to go there and meet the people. I think this is the failure of the Home Minister," the Congress leader added.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam On The Situation In Manipur

Congress MP from the Inner Manipur seat, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said that the situation in the state is bad.

"The situation is bad. The manner in which the government has neglected the state and the decisive actions from the Government of India could have sort things back. I have put pressure on our party president and you should always consult with your top leadership. They (government) are not able to do their job," he told ANI.

"There are two Army divisions there and thousands of Central Armed police but what is lacking is not the troops but it is the political will and sincerity. These are the two things that the government of India is missing while dealing with the issues of the state," the Congress MP said.

He also asserted that as an opposition, they have to keep on voicing their concerns and pressing the government to do the right thing.

"Our Party President will be meeting the President and will communicate our concerns to her. In Parliament, I will put across whatever I have towards the country including the tragedy that the people of the state have been going through for the last 18 months. I will do my best," Akoijam said.

Manipur MLAs Pass Their Resolution Listing Their Demands

Meanwhile, several Manipur MLAs on Monday passed a resolution listing their demands including asking the central government to review the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in the state.

On Monday, the Manipur government announced an extension of the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal and Churachandpur.

The suspension will continue till 5:15 pm on Wednesday, November 20.

