Mamata removes Murshidabad SP who allowed mosque prayer, laments porous Bengal-Bangladesh border in Malda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Mursidabad district Superintendent of Police Ajeet Singh Yadav and ordered that he be transferred on Thursday. The move came after reports of hundreds gathering for Friday prayers last week at Gopipur mosque in his jurisdiction, breaking norms of social distancing during the lockdown.

Mamata also said religious congregations should not be held until May 3rd, that is till the time the nation-wide lockdown is in place.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the porous Bengal-Bangladesh border in Malda district, from where people were coming into the country. The West Bengal Chief Minister also took this as an opportunity to retaliate against the suggestion of paramilitary forces to control the situation in West Bengal.