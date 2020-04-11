'Gradual dilution of lockdown; police allowing religious congregations': MHA slams West Bengal government

"As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the State Government," the letter states.

The letter goes on to add that "shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function".

"There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms," it adds. The areas named in the letter are Rajabazar, Narkeldanga, Topsia, Metiaburz , Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala.