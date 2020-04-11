After Kejriwal, Mamata confirms lockdown extension till April 30; six more cases recorded in West Bengal

“The Prime Minister has said that the lockdown will be extended till the 30th of April and we too shall abide by it,” said Mamata Banerjee who later also said that this is not the time for politics. The Mamata government did however communicate to the Centre about the pending devolution funds of Rs. 11,213 and GST funds of Rs. 2,300,93 crore which West Bengal is yet to receive.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also said that there should be a Rs. 10 lakh crore health package for states while citing example of Japan, UK and America which she said were spending 15% of the GDP compared to India which is spending less than 1% of the GDP.

During the lockdown, small industries can function if workers do not step outside and protocols like social distancing should be followed. Partial working in tea gardens has already begun, she said.

Mamata said that violation of protocols will result in necessary action. Flour mills, drinking water, fisheries and bakeries too will re-open while also maintaining protocols on sanitization.