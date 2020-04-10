Why does a big state like West Bengal have such few COVID-19 cases?

In the Schrodinger’s thought experiment, a cat is placed inside a box with some poison and a radio-active material with a Geiger counter wired to a flask of poison. The box is so rigged that that the half-life of the radio-active material is one hour. So, within an hour, the cat is either dead or alive or half-dead or half-alive, as is the norm in Quantum Mechanics.

There’s no way to determine whether the cat is alive or dead unless one opens the box, and that appears to be West Bengal’s strategy to tackle COVId-19. If you don’t open the box, you don’t know how bad things are.

Even as India’s total cases stood at 614 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5709 at 8 AM, with big states like Maharashtra reporting 1364 cases and 97 deaths, Bengal has reported only 109 cases! In Tamil Nadu, the total is 834, in Delhi 720.Kerala has 357, Telangana has 442, and UP 410. Rajasthan has 463, Andhra 348 and MP 259.

Bengal’s case appears to be a true outlier, suggesting it had either done exceptionally well or just swept it under the carpet.

However, Bengal has only tested 1889 people till April 9, leading to many questioning the state’s COVID-19 approach.