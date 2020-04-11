Lockdown in Maharashtra will continue 'minimum' till April 30, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thcakeray on Saturday said that the lockdown in the state has been extended till a minimum of April 30. He added that the people must behave properly and maintain social distancing in order to curb the spread the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Uddhav said that nearly 33,000 tests have been conducted in the state of which 19,000 are in Mumbai of which approximately 1000 are positive of coronavirus. He added, "Although we are implementing effective inspection, separation and isolation policy for the affected areas, the number is increasing but we are trying our best to prevent the spread."

He also informed that the state has three levels of treatment for COVID treatment. COVID Care Center for cold, fever, pneumonia symptoms, Dedicated COVID Health Center for moderate to severe symptoms and Dedicated COVID hospital for critical patients.

On Saturday, the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a meeting with all the Chief Ministers video conference where most of the states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown due for two more weeks.

Uddhav also demanded the Centre that PPE kits, N95 masks and other medical equipment be made available as soon.

Meanwhile, 92 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,666, said the Maharashtra Health Department.

In India, total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 7,447 now, 642 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths. Total 239 deaths have been reported so far, said Govt of India on Saturday afternoon.